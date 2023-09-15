Supreme court refuses to nullify Enugu governor’s election

The Supreme Court of Nigeria on Friday refused to nullify the election victory of Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State, dismissing an appeal filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate in the state, Uche Nnaji.

In a unanimous decision by a five-member panel of Justices, the apex court held that Nnaji and his party filed an invalid brief of argument, which rendered their appeal incompetent.

The court also noted that Nnaji failed to explain why the invalid process they filed should be relied upon to invalidate Governor Mbah’s election victory.

The Supreme Court’s decision comes after the Court of Appeal in Enugu dismissed Nnaji’s case against Mbah in July.

Nnaji had challenged Mbah’s victory, alleging that he was not eligible to contest the election and that the majority of the lawful votes cast had not duly elected him.

However, the Supreme Court has now upheld Mbah’s victory, ending the legal challenge.