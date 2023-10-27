Supreme Court judgement: Let’s end the tension -Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, on Friday, urged political leaders to end tension and political altercations to enable Nigeria to move forward.

Jonathan stated this while reacting to Thursday’s Supreme Court judgement on the appeal filed by the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) presidential candidate, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, the Labour Party ( LP) presidential candidate against the ruling of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, at the State House, after visiting President Bola Tinubu.

The former President said there is a need to bring all the political leaders together to avoid unnecessary friction amongst the political class.

” If we bring all our former Presidents together, we will not fight. If top leaders continue fighting, they will not suffer that much, but the oppressed will suffer. We want to end that tension, so we move forward.”

Speaking of his activities since leaving office, the former President stated that he has been involved in several things in West Africa and Africa.

“Tomorrow, I will be in Kenya, and on the 14th of November, I will be in Liberia, so I am like a roving Ambassador seeing how we can bring peace to the sub-region and the continent.

” My visit would have taken place last week, but it couldn’t hold, but today it has now coincided with the judgement of the supreme court judgement of yesterday. So it is an opportunity for me also to congratulate Mr President.

” We talked a lot about the country. You will see more of me because there are certain things we discussed,d and the government must move forward.

” Elections are over, and so we must move forward.”

” I had a program on democracy dialogue,e and Prof Lumumba spoke there; he emphasized the need for Nigeria to lead in Africa.

On the country’s economic challenges, the former President said Nigeria still have what it takes to lead Africa.

” These are some of the issues I will continue todiscusss with Mr President, including briefing him on all my foreign progs. They are not personal issues; former Presidents go outside the country for continental or regional programs and even some international ones. When You come home, you brief the President. That is the tradition.

” We must move Nigeria forward and to move ECOWAS forward and to move African continent forward.”