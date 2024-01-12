  • Friday, January 12, 2024
Supreme Court affirms Bala Mohammed’s victory as Bauchi Governor

Godsgift Onyedinefu

January 12, 2024

Mohammed to support local airlines as ValueJet begins flights to Bauchi

The Supreme Court has affirmed Bala Mohammed of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)as the Governor of Bauchi State.

The Court dismissed the appeal by Sadique Abubakar from the All Progressives Congress (APC) for lacking merit, upholding the decision of the Court of Appeal.

In November 2023, the Court of Appeal affirmed the decision of the tribunal affirming Bala as the Governor of Bauchi State.

The appellant appealed to the Court of Appeal but lost, and subsequently filed an appeal at the Supreme Court to challenge the lower court’s decision.
