Supreme Court affirms Alex Otti’s as Abia governor, dismisses PDP appeal

The Supreme Court has affirmed Alex Otti’s election as governor of Abia state in a judgement delivered on Friday (today).

The five-member panel of justices, led by Uwani Abba-Aji, dismissed the appeal filed by Okey Ahiwe, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), deeming it lacking in merit.

The apex court also dismissed the appeal filed by Ikechi Emenike, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In March 2023, Otti of the Labour Party (LP) was declared the winner of the Abia governorship election, securing 175,466 votes to defeat Ahiwe of the PDP, who scored 88,529 votes.

Ahiwe and his party contested the election outcome at the tribunal, alleging Otti’s lack of LP membership and forgery of his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate.

The tribunal ruled that the petitioners failed to prove their allegations against Otti and held that the dispute over Otti’s qualification was a pre-election matter beyond the tribunal’s jurisdiction.

In December 2023, the Court of Appeal affirmed Otti’s election.