Super Falcons’ Oparanozie announces retirement from football

Super Falcons of Nigeria forward Desire Oparanozie has announced her retirement from football at the age of 29.

Oparanozie confirmed the decision in a statement on Wednesday, ending an illustrious football career.

Her retirement marks the end of an era for the Super Falcons former captain.

“It’s time to take a bow, as I believe there’s no better time than now.

“Thank you Nigeria for allowing me to represent my great nation,” Oparanozie said as she bowed out.

After progressing through the youth ranks, the striker became a key figure for Nigeria, making over 60 appearances.

She helped the Super Falcons win the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations four times in 2010, 2014, 2016 and 2018.

“To my fans, family, and friends, thank you for the show of love and support over the years. It’s time to take a bow; I believe there’s no better time than now. I’m officially announcing my retirement from professional football for both club and country,” Oparanozie desire (@oparanozie9).

She also represented Nigeria at two Women’s World Cups, reaching the last 16 in 2019 and 2022.

Her versatility, skill and goalscoring prowess made her one of Africa’s leading talents.

After emerging in Nigeria with Bayelsa Queens and Delta Queens, Oparanozie spent six successful years in France with Guingamp.

She later had spells at Dijon and in China, becoming the first African to play in the Chinese Women’s Super League.

Oparanozie suffered heartbreak in her final Nigeria appearance at last summer’s World Cup.

She missed a penalty as the Super Falcons agonisingly lost to England in the round of 16.

But Oparanozie can look back proudly at an illustrious career for club and country.