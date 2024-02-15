Sultan of Sokoto says Nigeria is on the brink of a major crisis

The Sultan of Sokoto and Chairman of the Council, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, During the 6th Executive Committee Meeting of the Northern Traditional Rulers Council in Kaduna expressed deep concern over the dire situation in Nigeria.

With a large number of unemployed and hungry youths, the Sultan of Sokoto warned that Nigeria is on the brink of a major crisis. The Sultan emphasized that the economic hardships have left citizens feeling agitated, angry, and desperate for change. Despite the presence of new governors and leaders, the country continues to grapple with security challenges.

“We must find jobs for our teeming youths that are sitting idle and I have said it so many times, we are sitting on a keg of gunpowder; teeming youths, millions of them without jobs, without food. We are looking for trouble,” he warned.

“To make matters worse, we are faced with the rising level of poverty. Most of our people lack normal sources of livelihood. However, I believe talking about insecurity and the rising level of poverty are two issues that we cannot fold our arms and think everything is okay. I have said it so many times and at so many fora that things are not okay in Nigeria and of course, things are not okay in the North,” he said.

He emphasized on the importance of governors collaborating with the traditional rulers to promote peace and stability in communities.

He said solutions had never been the problem for Nigeria, but implementation is the country’s biggest hinderance.

He said it will take the inclusion of the leadership of the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) and Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) in finding lasting solutions to the problems destabilizing the North.

The Sultan, therefore made an open call to focus on solving the problems facing the North.