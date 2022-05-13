Sultan condemns killing of Deborah Yakubu

The brutal killing of a young female student has raised a lot of uproar, especially that of the sultanate council of Sokoto and Atiku Abubakar, a former vice president.

The female student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, identified as Deborah Yakubu was mobbed and lynched to death by her classmates for alleged blasphemy against the Prophet.

In a statement released by Sa’idu Mohammadu Maccido, the Sokoto State council secretary called for the offenders to be brought to book.

“The Sultanate Council has learnt with dismay the unfortunate incident at the Shehu Shagari College of Education, SSCOE Sokoto that led to the loss of life of a female student of the institution,” Maccido wrote in the statement.

“The Sultanate Council condemns the incident in its totality and has urged the security agencies to bring the perpetrators of the unjustifiable incident to justice.

“The Sultanate Council has urged all to remain calm and ensure peaceful co-existence among all people of the state and nation.”

Meanwhile, Atiku Abubakar has deleted a tweet in which he condemned the barbaric killing of Deborah Yakubu.

The tweet reads, “There cannot be a justification for such gruesome murder. Deborah Yakubu was murdered, and all those behind her death must be brought to justice. My condolences to her family and friends.”

He got a lot of backlash on the tweet from northerners expressing their opposition to his forthcoming presidential aspiration.

He later explained on his facebook page that the initial tweet was not his view of the situation but that of his social media handler.

He went further to clarify things saying “This evening I received information that a post was made that doesn’t agree with my orders. I use this to announce that any post without AA is not from me. May God protect – AA”.