Suicide: EBSU exonerates lecturer, releases Favour’s academic status

Ebonyi State University (EBSU) has exonerated the accused Professor of English Language Professor Amechi Uneke of causing the death of one Favour Ugwuka a final year student of the Department of English Language and Literature in the university.

Favour the final year student reportedly from Nsukka Enugu state committed suicide recently after failing English 416.

Professor Chigozie Ogbu the Vice Chancellor of the University who expressed his dismay over the action Favour took and sympathised with her family.

The Vice-Chancellor noted that the deceased should have applied for re-marking of the course because she felt that she passed and was failed by Uneke and not taking her own life, describing it as unfortunate.

“The university has a system where if after exams a student feels that he or she is marked down or that the Lecturer is victimizing him or her, he has a record as to what to do.

“When a student is confident that a Lecturer has deliberately marked him or her down, and that she is sure that she passed the exam, what the student does is complain to the HOD or Dean and deserves to request for re-mark which will be sent to the Vice Chancellor’s office and it is usually sent to another university to re-mark and let us know. Some of them on very rare occasions, have returned positive and whatever the student gets here is usually what he gets from the other university after the re-mark and that is the process.

“If at the last exam the late student felt that she was marked down by the Lecturer, she would have complained to the Dean and asked for re-marking and the paper would have been sent to another place for re-marking. But from what is seen, it’s not that the student deserves to pass and she didn’t pass and from the record, you will find out that this is not the only course that she didn’t pass”

Meanwhile, the Dean Faculty of Humanities at the university, Professor Ngozi Emeka Nwobia released Favour” ‘s academic status in the school.

She disclosed that the late student failed many courses from her first year to her final year.

She said “I have the certified true copy of the results of Ugwuka Favour Chinonye with the registration number; EBSU/2018/89726 for the Department of English Language and Literature who registered in the year 2018/2019 and that is her 1st year.

In the 1st Semester, she offered 9 courses out of which she failed 3 courses and had a CGP of 1.78. 2nd semester 1st year, she took 8 courses. Out of the 8 courses, she failed 2 and had a CGP of 1.75 thereby having a sessional CGP of 1.76.

“In 2019/2020 which is her 2nd year, she registered for a total of 10 courses and out of the 10 courses, of 10 courses, she was absent in 2 courses; Intermediate English Composition (ENG 215) and Philosophy and Logic(GST 102). She was absent from the 2 courses. Out of the 8 she wrote, she failed 2. She had a GP of 1.41 in that 1st semester. In her 2nd semester, she registered for 10 courses. Out of the 10 courses, she failed 4 and had a CGP of 1.82. Total CGP in her 2nd year is 1.62.

“In her 1st semester 3rd year; 2020/2021, she took a total of 10 courses and failed History of English Language (ENG 201). She also failed Advanced English Syntax(ENG 313) and African Heroic Literature (ENG 325 ) and she made a CGP of 1.83.

“In the year 2021/2022, she took a total of 11 courses and failed two courses making a GP of 1.83. In 2nd semester, she failed 4 courses making a GP of 1.18. Total CGP for the session -1.52.

“In her extra year, 2022/2023, she registered a total of 6 courses in 1st semester. Out of the 6 courses, she passed all. In 2nd semester, she registered for a total of 6 courses and failed 1 out of the 6 courses giving her a CGP of 2.84

“After the extra year, she has outstanding courses; ENG 224, ENG 416, ENG 422. The bone of contention is ENG 416. In 2021, she scored 40 which is a fail. She took it the 2nd time in 2022/2023 and had 21 which is also failing”.