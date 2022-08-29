Success Omonijo wins Nigeria Info’s ‘Femi and The Gang Fan Battle’ competition

Following weeks of scaling through various rounds of an intensive sports-related quiz competition, Success Omonijo has emerged as the overall winner of the fifth edition of the Femi and the Gang Football Fan Battle competition.

The football competition, which lasted for a period of two months, featured hundreds of football lovers across Lagos State who participated both physically and virtually. This is in a bid to create a platform that provides sports-loving Nigerians with an avenue to showcase their in-depth knowledge on football-related topics while also strengthening the friendly sports ecosystem nationwide through the creation of an opportunity that serves as a launchpad for a new generation of sports broadcasters to be developed.

The final round of the competition, which aired live on the Femi and the Gang’s “Game On Show,” had Success defeating both Muslimah Malki and ChineyeUdezuka to clinch the grand prize of one million naira and an opportunity to join the Femi and the Gang team as a sportscaster.

Commenting on the essence of the competition, Femi Obong Daniels, the General Manager and Group Head of Sports for Cool FM, Wazobia FM, and Nigeria Info, noted that the Femi and The Gang Fan Battle competition aims to provide football lovers with an opportunity to demonstrate their passion for the sports while also seeking to groom potential young sportscasters that possess the capacity to storm the global-sporting ecosystem with their talents.

“We as a leading sports brand understand the essence of having a strong voice within the Nigerian sports ecosystem. It is on this backdrop that we have created a platform that enables sport-loving Nigerians to test their knowledge on the game of football while they also get the opportunity to develop their flare for sportscasting,” he said.

Expressing her excitement after emerging as the winner of the competition, Success Omonijo stated that she is grateful to the management of Nigeria for both the prize money and also the opportunity to be a part of the Femi and the Gang team.

“I am sincerely thankful to the Femi and the Gang team of Nigeria Info for giving me the opportunity to showcase my knowledge of the game of football. I must admit that it is an incredible moment for me as it has also afforded me the rave privilege to hone my sportscasting skills as I look forward to being a part of Nigeria Info’s sports team,” she said.

The Femi and the Gang “Football Fan Battle” is one of the initiatives of Nigeria Info which seeks to utilise the game of football as a unifying factor to promote youth empowerment across the country.