Students urged to pursue value-based learning, effective communication skills to compete

Nigerian students need to pursue value-based education, and effective communication skills to be able to compete with their counterparts in the global space, Emmanuela Ilok, a Yale Young African Scholars Social Impact Winner, has said.

Ilok, who doubles as a Female Lead Ambassador of Greensprings International Baccalaureate (IB) School, said that being service-minded is also a requirement for becoming globally relevant.

Answering questions during a panel session at the 10th Annual Parenting Conference by LagosMums recently, Ilok said engagement in community service increases empathy, making students selfless and think of how they can make positive impacts in their immediate community.

“Students across our school categories are engaged in various forms of community service, but at the International Baccalaureate School, more emphasis is laid on community service through creativity, activity, and service projects. I believe that knowledge acquired will help us students to be globally competitive after school in the future,” she said.

She said that engaging in community service can give a competitive advantage to students, adding that the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme helps students develop the muscle for civic engagement.

Ilok, a 2022 Rise Global Winner said effective communication is another vital skill needed by students who want to become globally competitive; adding that the skill allows students to share their thoughts with the world, and it is useful in everything we do as humans.

According to her, Greensprings School ensures that effective communication is nurtured in students from an early age by providing platforms for public speaking through internal events, external competitions, and speech and debate clubs.

She said, this approach by her Alma Mata, helps to significantly reduce stage fright and empowers students to communicate with confidence, commanding respect in various settings.

The Cambridge Outstanding Learner Award winner further pointed out that these skills have helped her achieve success in academics and win global awards. She acknowledged the role of her parents and the school in building her skills in her.

Ilok while outlining the role the school played in moulding her, pointed out that over her 15 years at Greensprings School, she imbibed all the core values of the school.

“Everything has modelled my character to be a well-behaved individual within and outside the school. Greensprings also emphasises the importance of being responsible digital citizens, encouraging students to uphold good moral values in online interactions,” she added.