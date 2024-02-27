Students stranded as teachers, others join NLC protest in Akwa Ibom

Thousands of children from primary and secondary schools run by the Akwa Ibom State government were stranded on Tuesday in Uyo, the state capital as teachers and other public sector workers joined the protest called by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) over the harsh economy in the country.

The protest march began at the NLC secretariat at Atan Offot, behind the civil service secretariat, and continued to the state house of assembly and later ended at the governor’s office.

Police and other security personnel were stationed along strategic locations within the city centre while commercial activities went uninterrupted.

The excruciating economy has seen a phenomenal rise in the prices of basic goods and services with garri, sugar, milk and bread recording significant price increase, according to checks.

The check showed that rice and beans which used to cost between N150 and N200 per cup are now sold between N400 and N450 per cup respectively while the price of petrol per litre has increased from N670 to N800 per litre with many of the petrol stations without the producgt.

The school children were seen in the streets roaming about as their teachers had joined the protest led by labour leaders in the state with the protest march taking them to state House House of Assembly before heading to the governor’s office along Wellington Bassey way in Uyo, the state capital.

Chairman of the NLC in the state, Sunny James who addressed the crowd of people comprising union members from many organisations said the protest was to send a strong signal to the federal government about the harsh economy being experienced in the country.