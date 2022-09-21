   
BusinessDay

Students react as court orders ASUU to call off strike

On Wednesday the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN) ordered the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to call off its ongoing nationwide strike.

The strike which lasted for seven months had left the students with no choice but to sit at home and wait for the Federal government and ASUU to come to a reasonable solution to the months-long crisis.

Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour and Employment on behalf of the Federal Government had filed the case before the court as a way to resolve the issue of the ongoing strike by ASUU.

With the pronouncement of the court judgments, students and their well-wishers took to the social media to react.

@Bugatti Kingsley expressed worry for ASUU, hoping that the government would pay them their salaries for the seven months they haven’t been working.

@Hakeem said that the students will be at the receiving end of this called off strike as the dissatisfied lectures might extend their frustration on the students

@Nelsinbandit said he won’t believe the court ruling until Universities announces resumption date.

