Students react as court orders ASUU to call off strike

On Wednesday the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN) ordered the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to call off its ongoing nationwide strike.

The strike which lasted for seven months had left the students with no choice but to sit at home and wait for the Federal government and ASUU to come to a reasonable solution to the months-long crisis.

Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour and Employment on behalf of the Federal Government had filed the case before the court as a way to resolve the issue of the ongoing strike by ASUU.

With the pronouncement of the court judgments, students and their well-wishers took to the social media to react.

Read also: Nigerian students reject court judgement ordering ASUU to call off strike

@Bugatti Kingsley expressed worry for ASUU, hoping that the government would pay them their salaries for the seven months they haven’t been working.

Honestly I feel for asuu

If fg doesn’t pay them their salaries that means the 7months was just a waste of Time — £M€ka (@BugattiKingsley) September 21, 2022

@Hakeem said that the students will be at the receiving end of this called off strike as the dissatisfied lectures might extend their frustration on the students

I plead to FG not to force asuu to resume because student are the one to receive the punishment. — Hakeem (@Hakeem133788892) September 21, 2022

@Nelsinbandit said he won’t believe the court ruling until Universities announces resumption date.

Until I see the date for resumption — Nelsin bandit of calabar 🇳🇬 (@Nelsinbandit) September 21, 2022

If the Judiciary compels ASUU to resume against the union’s wish then, the system has been largely compromised. Their resumption will be a more disaster to the educational system than the strike itself. — Alaafin of Benue🦁 (@harrynyam) September 21, 2022

FG should pay asuu their money — Emmanuel Daniel (@Danny_dicey_) September 21, 2022

Very good, but i know dey dem don bribe judge. So does this mean asuu will STILL resist? — Grace Lexxie✝️🇳🇬🦄 (@StrawberryAvey) September 21, 2022

On behalf of over 3 million Nigeria Student, I am pleading that FG should please pay ASUU, I can’t have my exams marked by someone who has not received 7month salary o. #Asuu https://t.co/gojfqUkUfH — Paajay (@OladepoLawal) September 21, 2022

It was always coming to this. The courts in Nigeria are barely independent. How sensible would it be if ASUU resumes work unhappy, unmotivated, no salaries payment and none of their demands met? The game is about to begin. — Temitope. 🇳🇬⭐ (@Just_Topee) September 21, 2022

The same justice system that didn’t do anything when people in power accused ANIMALS of stealing money, are the same ones wanting to force students back to school so that the lecturers and professors can take the anger out in us????? We won’t resume , all classes would be empty.. — freedom (@Blacky5566) September 21, 2022