Students need parental backing to build creative skills, tap opportunities in Art – Iyase-Odozi

Theresa Oghogho Iyase-Odozi, the founder of the Greenhouse Art Empowerment Centre (GHAEC), has called on parents to support the creative skills of their children in the area of art, as this could open doors of unlimited opportunities for them.

Speaking at the 2023 Art Exhibition organised by Greensprings School, Anthony campus in Lagos Iyase-Odozi, said the support of parents will go a long way in developing the inner creativity of the children, pointing out that the lack of it could hurt the children for a long time.

“We encourage parents to continuously support their children who are artistically inclined. With art, they can get to wherever they need to be. Artistic creativity will take them to places that money cannot. The art in these students will always propel them and if not expressed, will be a lifelong pain for them. Thus, the students who desire to be artists should continue to forge ahead with focus and practice, regardless of any obstacles in their career path,” she said.

Read also: Over 100 aspiring music artistes to lock horns in Lagos as The Voice Africa launches March 26th

On the students’ exhibition, Iyase-Odozi expressed satisfaction with the students’ artworks and commended them for their creativity as well as the interpretation of their works.

“One can see uniqueness and beauty in each of the works. There are so many unique talents produced by Greensprings School and my interaction with them shows that art is inbuilt into them. The students were able to interpret their artworks and the message behind the artworks made them beautiful. It takes the eye of an artist to do this. The children should be allowed to bloom because they have the potential to be great artists,” she said.

The theme for the art exhibition was ‘Expression,’ and it enabled the students to incorporate traditional and modern designs in their artworks, with diverse mediums like acrylic paint, oil colour, watercolour, charcoal, and pastel.

Other students exhibited photography portraying stories about Nigerian society and current happenings in the country. The exhibition featured 16 students who showcased a total of 55 expressive artworks and a good number of the students’ artworks were sold.