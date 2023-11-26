Students must embrace hard work, resilience to succeed in life – Matilukuro

Adetokunbo Matilukuro, director of Education at Corona School has called on all children to embrace hard work and resilience in order to become successful in all their endeavours.

Speaking at the 2023 Corona Interschool Annual Quiz Competition, Matilukuro said in addition to hard work, and resilience, that success is also achieved through diligence and preparation.

Matilukuro such attributes as very important values and activities like the Interschool Quiz also help children prepare for life ahead.

She pointed out that the competition has come to be recognised as a platform to showcase the incredible intellectual prowess of learners from various schools in the Corona Group of schools.

On the competition, she said participants competed in several rounds of challenging quizzes covering a wide range of subjects like Music, Minecraft and specific co-curricular activities organised to foster a healthy spirit of camaraderie and sportsmanship among the pupils.

“The contest required the children to provide answers to complex questions which were delivered digitally to them,” she said.

Matilukuro further said that the outstanding performance displayed by the students is a glowing testament to the commitment of both the students and the school’s teaching staff to quality education.

“The school acknowledged the parents and guardians for their unwavering support and encouragement which has continued to play a pivotal role in the success stories they continue to achieve with the learners,” she said.

Adeyoyin Adesina, chief executive officer of Corona Schools’ Trust Council, said the schools’ rigorous curriculum and innovative teaching methods have undoubtedly played a vital role in preparing the students for this challenging competition.

Adesina said the school is committed to preparing children for a future technological society by giving them robust exposure to ICT and tech-related educational materials right from Year One.

She said that Corona School is renowned for its commitment to academic excellence, character development, and well-rounded education, adding that with a team of highly qualified teachers and a student-centred approach, the school will continue to achieve exceptional results in various academic and extracurricular activities.

At the end of the event where the competing schools demonstrated exceptional knowledge, teamwork, intelligence and great sportsmanship, Corona School Lekki, Corona School Victoria Island and Corona School Ikoyi emerged overall winners in the non-academic category, academic category and Minecraft category respectively.