Street Trading: Oyo arrests, prosecutes 44 offenders

The Oyo State government has arrested and prosecuted 44 violators of street trading as part of efforts at getting rid of hawkers and traders, in all inappropriate locations in the sate and ensuring that the streets are sanitised and environmentally friendly.

The violators were arrested along Agodi Secretariat, Ibadan North, Salvation Army/Ogunpa Ibadan NorthWest, Anajere market, Academy, Iwo road, in Lagelu and Egbeda Local Government areas of the state. In a statement by Rotimi Babalola, director, press and public relations, Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism, the action was a follow-up to the myriads of warnings and sensitization against street trading by the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources.

The statement said Modupe Adeleye, permanent secretary, Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources, mobilised formidable team of directors of the ministry and officers of Oyo State Road Transport Maintenance Agency (OYRTMA) and the Environmental Task Forces, for the enforcement in markets within Ibadan metropolis. The state government had spontaneously frowned at the situation, especially as it caused untimely death of residents and passers-by. This has been a big concern to the present administration. Adeleyein her reactions, frowned at the recalcitrant attitude of some marketers who flaunted the earlier warnings of government.

The permanent secretary, reassured of Oyo State government’s commitment to securing lives of the citizenry in the state. She charged all market officials to maximally encourage market men and women to always support government policies, in ensuring a healthy environment. Earlier, the duo of the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources and the Local Government Service Commission held a joint meeting towards attaining an overwhelming safe environment in the state.

Directors of Environmental Health Services, both from the state, the 33 Local Government Area councils and LCDAs in the state, had been invited for sensitisation, on the need to collaborate, adhere strictly to Oyo State government policies at putting a check to environmental degradation, but ensuring an all round sustainable healthy environment. Modupe Adeleye, permanent secretary, Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources, had earlier reminded officers of their importance and duties to a clean environment, and the need to take proactive steps at bringing down every hindrance.

She charged all environmental health officers in the state, to do enough, in the areas of sanitation and street trading towards achieving the 2.0 agenda of Seyi Makinde, as declared on the second term inaugural speech, for a zero tolerance to environmental degradation. She maintained that officers should always check their conscience, be more upright and corrupt free to command respect in the course of their duties. Adeleye emphasized that the issue of street trading, environmental pollution, and evacuation of unidentifiable corpses are a great menace to the environment.

On his part, Taiwo Olafimihan Adewale, permanent secretary, Local Government Service Commission, also charged officers to form a strong force at ensuring the singular goal of a safe environment. He affirmed that while unethical conduct would not be tolerated, the Commission would ensure all challenges mentioned by the officers at the interactive session would be strictly addressed, especially issues bothering on planning, provision of operational working tools, inadequate staff.