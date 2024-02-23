Stranded residents appeal to Makinde as flood washes away bridge in Oyo community

Motorists and residents in the Olodo community in Egbeda Local Government Area, Ibadan, Oyo State, on Thursday appealed to Governor Seyi Makinde to address the challenging conditions on the road.

The state government had awarded the reconstruction of the Ibadan-Iwo Road, a federal road, with the contractor committing to completing the first phase of the two-phase bridge early this year.

Despite this, residents made appeals when the only alternative route, intended to ease movement, was washed away by flood due to heavy rain on Thursday. The collapsed bridge serves as the sole link between Ibadan and Iwo in Osun State.

The flood caused extensive delays and stranded hundreds of commuters, travellers, and residents using the alternative route.

Motorists and residents urged the governor to intervene and expedite the completion of the road.

A Polytechnic student, Kazeem Alabi, spent nearly an hour waiting to pass the bridge and appealed to the governor for assistance.

“I can only appeal to the governor to help us talk to the contractor for speedy completion of the road. The alternative bridge was flooded. I cannot access it, and I’ve spent almost one hour here,” Alabi told The Punch.

Commercial driver Abasi Olayemi highlighted a similar situation last year and appealed to both the governor and the contractor to complete the road promptly. Another resident, Lekan Anjorin, expressed frustration over missing a business trip due to the collapsed bridge.