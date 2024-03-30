Stop your obsession with anything Oyetola, Omipidan tells Adeleke, others

Ismail Omipidan, Spokesman to the immediate past Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has called on Governor Ademola Adeleke, and the chief promoter of Osun Defender, Rauf Aregbesola, to stop their unnecessary fixation on Oyetola, cautioning them to always cross check their facts even if “they are bent on painting the former governor black.”

Omipidan noted that he had observed a trend in recent times where either “the State Government or its affiliates would spin lies against the former governor, while Osun Defender elevates the lies and misinformation simply because Oyetola is involved.

He urged for a more responsible approach to public discourse, devoid of personal agendas or vendettas.

Omipidan was reacting to the statement credited to Governor Ademola Adeleke over the state of technical colleges in Osun, which he described, a lie elevated by Osun Defender in their usual destructive manner, without verification.

The spokesman to Oyetola noted that in the first instance, the technical colleges project, popularly known as the skill G project, was never initiated by Aregbesola as claimed by Osun Defender and Governor Ademola Adeleke, adding that “if Aregbesola had put in the type of energy my principal (Oyetola) exerted on that project, the project would have since been completed.”

He added, “for the avoidance of doubt, the project was started by Governor Oyinlola who had paid part of the project sum before he left Government.

“Contrary to the narrative by Governor Ademola Adeleke and Osun Defender, it was Governor Aregbesola that abandoned the project because of the mutual hatred that existed between him and Oyinlola at the time.

“As a matter of fact, several stakeholders pleaded with Aregbesola to continue the project but he refused. It was only at the tail end of his eight years administration, when it was impossible for him to do much, that he made attempt to revive the project.

“So, when my Principal came on board, he met Mr. Dagan and his team in Skill G severally in a bid to revive the project.

“Skill G revised the project cost upward by about 2 billion naira citing inflation as their reason. It was also agreed that government should pay them a substantial sum to begin with and as a mark of government seriousness to revive the project. That was done.

“After they were paid, Skill G arranged to bring their Isreali experts into the country to finish the project. But unfortunately after they had committed resources and finalised all their arrangements, COVID-19 broke out and the whole world, including Israel and Nigeria, went into a lockdown.

“After COVID, another effort was made by my Principal to revive the project through series of meetings involving him, Prof. Olu Aina ( a voluntary adviser to the state on technical education/skill G project) and Mr Dagan and his team. It was at one of such meetings that it was agreed that the outstanding on the project should be paid in six equal installments to enable Skill G to restart the whole project and that the project too should be delivered in installments beginning with Osogbo and Ife technical colleges. And my principal started the payment by instalment. So, how can a man who came this far with the project be accused of abandoning the same project?

“Let me add that Oyetola has since moved on. Therefore, those obsessed with the hearing of his name will continue to be tormented by the strides being recorded by him.”