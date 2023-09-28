Stocks seen defying Cadoso optimism

Nigeria’s equities market was down by 0.25percent in early trading on Thursday (12.17pm), a negative trend resisting the confidence in a better economy expressed by Olayemi Cardoso, governor, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

As traders reconvened on the Nigerian Bourse after Wednesday’s public holiday, market watchers expected equities to pick up from previous bearish close.

Stocks like Dangote Sugar Refiner, Oando, and Chams were majorly on offer during early trading on the Nigerian Bourse.

“We expect the market to pick up from today’s bearish close on Thursday, as investors anticipate the next positive driver for the market,” according to research analysts at Lagos-based Vetiva.

Rather, the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) All Share Index (ASI) stood lower at 66,484.50 points as at 12.17 pm as against preceding day’s high of 66,652.17 points.

“In the absence of positive catalysts, we anticipate the bearish trend to persist in the equities market in the coming session,” Lagos-based Futureview research analysts said.

Investors still anticipate the next phase of driver for the market after Cardoso and his team of deputy governors were confirmed on Tuesday by the Senate.

The apex bank’s governor had set his immediate priority to include aggressive offset of huge FX obligations as part of measures to attack the current naira downturn which has become a huge burden for the economy.

The new CBN governor had promised to pull back from aggressive development finance, ensure culture of transparency, compliance and collaboration and to embark on zero tolerance for breach of CBN Act.

“We will also look at the need to refocus CBN back to its core functions. What needs to be in place to reverse to evidence based monetary policies. This continuation of unorthodox monetary policies and foreign currency management,” he said.