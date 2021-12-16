Stephanie Linus partners UN on campaign against trafficking of women

Worried by the dangers of human trafficking on Nigerian women and girls, Stephanie Linus, a human rights advocate, has partnered with the United Nations to carry out a compelling Public Service Announcement (PSA) on human trafficking, titled, ‘You Wan Travel Abroad?’

To achieve this, Linus has under the project on ‘Preventing Forced Migration and Trafficking in Women and Girls in Nigeria,’ which was funded by the Italian Government, produced a short film that spotlights the dangers of trafficking of women and girls for sex and forced labor.

The film, which is aimed at informing and educating Nigerians on the crime of trafficking, will serve as an important way to get Nigerian women ahead of the curve and avoid becoming a victim.

In this short film, Linus urged actors, and viewers to make better choices for themselves and avoid the deceit of human traffickers.

Research has shown that trafficking of people especially girls is a global issue fueled by desperation, conflict, inequality, and greed. And films are effective and engaging tools for sensitisation and education on human trafficking and related issues.

Using a unique theatric style, Linus was able to showcase through different scenes, steps used to lure victims and the consequences of their actions.

Read also: Venture Platform closes first leg of $40m fund to invest in African startups

According to the United Nations, 50 percent of detected victims were trafficked for sexual exploitation, 38 percent were exploited for forced labour.

Also, female victims have continued to be the primary targets, with women making up to 46 percent while girls stood at 19 percent of all victims of trafficking.

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) 2019 report shows that women and girls together account for 72 percent of all human trafficking victims detected globally, with girls representing more than three out of every four child trafficking victims.

In Nigeria, the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) said that about 60-80 percent of the victims of Europe sex trade are Nigerians.

NAPTIP further contends that 75 percent of those who are trafficked within Nigeria are trafficked across states, while 23 percent are trafficked within states.

The PSA short film is a sensitisation tool that can be used by government and civil society organisation in the fight against trafficking of women and girls.