Steel firm partners govt to fast track industrialisation in Delta

Metwest Still Limited, a reputable manufacturing firm, says it is partnering Delta State Government to fast track industrialisation and manufacturing activities in the State.

Speaking during a courtesy on Governor Sheriff Oborevwori in Asaba, Arun Goswami, Chairman of the Company, said the organisation has the potentials to develop the Kwale Free Trade Zone, run the Gas to Home in the State and establish a Seamless Pipe and Cylinder manufacturing plant in Warri, the commercial nerve centre of the State.

On his part, Osaro Abusomwan, Managing Director of the Firm, thanked the governor for giving consent to the proposal that would see to the creation of over 500 direct jobs for a start, a total of 7,000 of such jobs within a period of six years, a reasonable number of indirect job opportunities and enhance Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

The MD stated that the proposed partnership details would be worked out in due course as discussions had commenced in line with the Delta Beyond Oil Initiative and pursuant to the MORE Agenda of the Oborevwori’s administration,

He assured of the company’s readiness to provide training and internship programmes for young engineers.

Responding? Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, expressed his administration’s readiness to partner with the company and other investors who have the overall interest of the state at heart

The governor noted that some investors had made proposals only because of what they expected to gain from the state government. He said such investors would be turned backed for good.

“Last month, I went to inspect your factory and also, to the Delta Free Trade Zone, Kwale; it was an assessment visit just to be sure of what is on ground.

“It has to be a public/private partnership arrangement where both the government and the private sector will look at what they are bringing; that is why I said let us meet.

“We will look at what is on ground and see if the state government is ready to continue. However, I want to assure you that we are ready to continue with you”, the governor said.

On the requests made by the company about the Free Trade Zone, Governor Oborevwori assured them that his administration would look into them.

