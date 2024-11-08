Nigeria govt to leverage partnership with China as a catalyst for industrialization

Joseph Tegbe, the Director-General of the Nigeria-China Strategic Partnership, has hinted at the willingness of the Nigerian government to leverage the comprehensive strategic partnership with China as a catalyst for industrialization in Nigeria.

Tegbe stated this during a courtesy visit to the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China located in Abuja.

According to him, the Nigerian government seek to collaborate with China in the areas of Infrastructure, Energy, Mining, Mechanized Agriculture, Manufacturing, Education and Technology, noting the need for knowledge transfer for mutual benefits.

He said, “Nigeria-China Strategic Partnership provides a platform for the actualization of President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda which involves exploring more development paths, with China as a major development partner in terms of industrial collaboration and knowledge exchange with a view to increase Nigeria’s export capacity.”

In his remarks, Ambassador Yu Dunhai commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the visionary foresight of setting up a coordinating office for the partnership in Nigeria.

The Ambassador told the visiting team that the growth of China can be attributed to sheer willpower and passion, explaining the trajectory of the growth of China’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) which has quadrupled in the last 15 years.

He revealed that in recent times, Nigeria has been the largest beneficiary of recent human capital development initiatives by the Chinese government, including the training of 1,700 youth in Digital and Vocational Skills in 2024 which represents about half of the entire beneficiaries in Africa.

Share