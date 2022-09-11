Startweb Africa, Geneza partner to train 300 African web designers

StartWeb has announced a partnership with Geneza School of Design, a hands-on design school, to offer a professional website boot camp as part of its commitment to developing tech skills among Africans.

“Through our partnership with Geneza School to host this free website boot camp, we are assisting more African youths in maximizing their learning opportunities and utilizing digital tools that will enable them to provide excellent service to their clients and further expand their business,” said Kelvin Orifa, Co-founder of StartWeb Africa stated.

According to Orifa, the program, which was launched in August offered a cohort of 300 product designers a month of rigorous training in website design and e-commerce store set-up. “No technical experience or background was required, just an interest in website design and the desire to learn”.

Omobolanle Banwo, founder and CEO of Geneza School, stated that the trainees were introduced to relevant website features and concepts before starting their first design project. “We are glad we collaborated with StartWeb to enrich design talent development across Africa.”

According to Banwo, the trainees had biweekly hands-on virtual training sessions, which provided them with direct access to a private channel for assistance and guidance. “The programme concluded with an opportunity to work at StartWeb as a Website Design Intern,” Banwo stated.

Dickson Hope, one of the beneficiaries from Ondo state, stated that the bootcamp exposed them to new possibilities in web design and creation. “I got into the bootcamp from Geneza School of Design. Before I attended the bootcamp, I never knew I could build a website without learning coding and all. This bootcamp introduced me to a whole new world where you can build amazing websites without learning how to code first. I faced some challenges trying to customise the templates, but I won’t forget to mention the amazing tutors that put me through. Joining this boot camp has given me new skills and opened doors to new positions that require those skills.”