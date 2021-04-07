Stanbic IBTC set to hold 4th Youth Leadership Series

Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, a member of Standard Bank Group, is set to hold its annual Youth Leadership Series (YLS) on Thursday, 08 April 2021.

Themed ‘Winning’, the event is specifically designed to empower young Nigerians to become future business leaders. This year’s edition, the fourth of the series, will hold virtually.

Since the inception of the Youth Leadership Series, professionals from different walks of life have been invited to drive high impact sessions, where relevant issues that pertain to various industries are discussed. The aim has been to enlighten and empower future leaders.

In line with that, the 2021 edition of the YLS will witness the gathering of renowned and knowledgeable business leaders that will share insights and practical tips on achieving set goals and objectives.

Speaking on the rationale for hosting the YLS, Demola Sogunle, chief executive, Stanbic IBTC Holdings, reiterated the financial institution’s dedication to creating opportunities for future leaders.

“It is important to ensure that the youths are adequately empowered to excel. This is why we have decided to continue to empower them with the knowledge required to prepare them for the long and possibly strenuous journey ahead,2 Sogunle said.

“This year’s line-up of speakers will engage the younger generation on various issues that concern business ownership and entrepreneurship, as well as what it takes to ‘win’, especially in today’s ever changing business landscape,” he said.

Sogunle further stated that the organisation would not relent in its efforts to harness the nation’s economic potentials.

“We see the bigger picture and intend to be a part of it by contributing our quota to building a solid foundation for the future of our youths and nation,” he said.

The 2021 edition of the YLS will have three exciting and engaging breakout sessions – Winning With Entrepreneurship, Winning With Social Media, and Winning With Investment.

The breakout sessions will feature experts such as Olumide Soyombo, co-founder, Blue Chip Technologies; Tracy Batta, co-founder, Smoothie Express; Ife Agoro, blogger and founder, Diary of A Naija Girl (DANG) Network, and Debo Adedayo, popularly known as Mr Macaroni, an activist and social media influencer.

Other panellists that will be at the sessions are Shareefat Bakare, business executive manager and founder, Aspiring FitfFam; Yanmo Omorogbe, co-founder and director of Growth Bamboo; Lehle Balde, senior strategy associate at BusinessDay, and Dele Akintola, equity sales manager, sub-Saharan Africa, Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers.

The end-to-end financial services provider, Stanbic IBTC, has pledged to create engaging platforms for youth development and national growth.