Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc, a member of Standard Bank Group, has announced several key executive appointments across the Group, in a bid to fortify its market leadership position in the Nigerian financial services sector. The appointments are in line with the organisation’s corporate governance structure and succession plan; and the following receipt of all required…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login