Stanbic IBTC proposes N12.96bn interim dividend despite disappointing half year scorecard

Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc proposes an Interim Dividend of N1 per ordinary share of 50 kobo each, amounting to N12.956billion subject to deduction of appropriate withholding tax and regulatory approval, to be paid to shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as at the close of business on Monday, September 30, 2021.

This comes on the heels of a dip across its top to bottom-line figures in its recently released financials for the half-year ended June 30. The group’s gross earnings in H1’21 decreased by 26.06percent to N93.59billion from a high of N126.57billion in H1’20.

Its profit before tax (PBT) decreased by 52.85percent to N24.707billion from N52.406billion in H1’20; while profit after tax (PAT) decreased by 50.13percent to N22.54billion from N45.20billion in H1’20. The directors’ recommended the approval of an interim dividend of 100 kobo per share (30 June 2020: 40 kobo per share) for the period ended 30 June 2021.

On Wednesday, September 29, 2021, dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members as at close of Trading on Monday 20 September 2021, and who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their dividends directly into their Bank accounts.