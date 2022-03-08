Stanbic IBTC emerges best sub-custodian bank in Nigeria

Stanbic IBTC Bank, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc has emerged as the Best Sub-Custodian Bank in Nigeria at the 2021 edition of the International Finance Awards.

The International Finance Awards recognises industry talents, leadership skills, industry net worth and capability on an international platform. After careful consideration of nominations by a qualified research team, winners are declared on the strength of their application and past accomplishments.

Expressing his gratitude to the award organisers, Babatunde Majiyagbe, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Nominees Limited, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Bank said that Stanbic IBTC emerged winner at the International Finance Awards due to its innovative drive in deploying cutting-edge technology in service delivery as well as its passion for client satisfaction at all times.

Majiyagbe pointed out that apart from emerging as the Best Sub-Custodian Bank in Nigeria at the International Finance awards, Stanbic IBTC Bank has also won the Global Finance awards “Best Sub-Custodian Bank” for 10 consecutive years up until 2021.

In his words: “We are indeed delighted to have won this award. For us at Stanbic IBTC Nominees, this recognition will further drive our zeal and commitment to continue to seek innovative ways to deliver on our clients’ expectations at all times.”

Wole Adeniyi, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Bank, stressed that the recognition is a testament to the company’s hard work and dedication of its staff to excellent service delivery and bespoke custodian offerings to its numerous customers across the country.

Adeniyi said: “We want to say a big thank you to the organisers of the International Finance Awards. Recognising Stanbic IBTC Bank as the Best Sub-Custodian Bank in Nigeria speaks volumes to the fact that as a Bank, we are not resting on our oars in delivering qualitative custodian services to our clients.

We attribute this award and esteemed recognition to the hard work and dedication of our staff and the support of our clients and partners.”