StallionTimes trains Kogi journalists on multimedia skills

Practicing Journalists in Kogi State, were on Thursday, trained on a one-day multimedia newsroom training tagged, ‘Get Involved, Dialogue and Improve Project’ by StallionTimes Communication.

Isiyaku Ahmed, project coordinator of the organization, in his welcome address, said that the training funded by

MacArthur Foundation in collaboration with Wole Soyinka aimed at enhancing media practitioners’ efficiency on the job of information dissemination.

Read also: Journalists trained on early warning, response reporting on conflict issues

Ahmed said that the gesture is also in line with his organisation’s drive to boost digital journalism practice across the country.

The training centred on three main objectives; “To understand the multimedia newsroom design and workflow, know the roadmap of a story in a multimedia newsroom and to appreciate the use of technology to deliver investigative reports in a blend of text, static, images, animation, audio clips and videos.

“I am very optimistic that at the end of the one-day training, beneficiaries would have been heavily equipped with the art of digital information dissemination via multimedia technology.

“Kindly ensure that you make judicious use of the skills acquired in reporting your immediate society adequately,” he said.

Stephen Salawu and Lukman Abdul, resource persons at the workshop, lectured participants on Multimedia Awareness, Concept and Effective use of Multimedia as well as Essential Skills, Tools for Multimedia Journalism.

Read also: IPC trains journalists on electoral process ahead Kogi guber poll

Over forty participants at the workshop were selected from electronic, print and social media platforms reflecting all channels of communication to the people worldwide.