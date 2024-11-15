Stakeholders demand greater press freedom, responsible journalism

…Amid frequent attacks on journalists

Stakeholders have made a case for an improved atmosphere for media practice, just as they emphasised the need for responsible journalism that addresses Nigeria’s unique socioeconomic issues.

The stakeholders spoke at the recent Policy Intervention Series, titled, “Empowering Nigeria’s Fourth Estate: Legal Frameworks and Issues of Media Resilience & Sustainability”, organised by BusinessDay Foundation in partnership with the Consulate General of the Federal Republic of Germany, in Lagos, highlighting the risks and responsibilities facing Nigerian journalism today.

Ranked 112th out of 180 countries in the 2024 World Press Freedom Index by Reporters Without Borders, Nigeria remains one of West Africa’s most dangerous environments for journalists.

Between January and August 2024 alone, 37 Nigerian journalists—32 men and five women—experienced harassment, surveillance, physical attacks, or arbitrary arrests. “A free press is essential for democracy and all other sectors of the economy,” said Weert Borner, German Consul General in Lagos, adding that “free media must be protected by the state.”

Richard Ikiebe, board chairman, BusinessDay Media Limited, noted that Nigeria’s media landscape was caught between being a business and a vocation, which affects both its resilience and its relevance. “If media is seen as a business, then sustainability is critical; if a vocation, the metrics for measuring impact change,” he explained, while also pointing out the lack of locally produced teaching materials for journalism.

Many institutions still rely on references from Germany, the UK, and the United States, underscoring the need for educational resources that reflect Nigeria’s realities.

Historically, Nigeria’s press played a vital role in shaping the country’s democracy, dating back to the 1922 constitution under Governor Hugh Clifford. Pioneering journalists led early nationalist movements and established influential newspapers like The Lagos Daily, Nigerian Spectator, Tribune, West African Pilot, and New Nigeria. However, by the time of Nigeria’s First Republic in 1966, political polarisation within the media led to divisions that contributed to the republic’s collapse.

Today, Nigeria’s media contends with a new set of complexities: the rise of social media, influencers, media capture, and an increasing tilt towards sensationalism and clickbait over substance.

“Every media organisation, whether digital or traditional, serves a particular community, but with digitalisation, this community often transcends physical boundaries,” Ikiebe observed. He stressed the importance of defining journalism’s purpose to bridge the gap between what the media delivers and the needs of the Nigerian audience.

Nigeria’s legal frameworks provide insufficient protections for journalists. Section 39 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) grants freedom of expression but lacks enforceable media protections as outlined in Section 22.

Other regulatory frameworks, such as the Freedom of Information Act, the National Broadcasting Corporation Act, and the Cyberbullying Act, do little to shield journalists from harassment or protect their rights. “Some of these legal instruments have even been used to violate journalists’ rights,” said Lanre Arogundade, executive director, International Press Centre, in Lagos.

Speaking also, Mohammed Idris, minister of information and national orientation, noted that a free and ethical press was essential for national development. However, he encouraged media practitioners to adhere to professional ethics and codes of conduct.

“My advice is that players in this sector maintain the highest standards of ethics,” said Idris, through his representative, Francis Nwosu, executive secretary, Nigerian Press Council.

The policy intervention series concluded with concrete recommendations to strengthen Nigeria’s media resilience. These include aligning with UN safety standards for press freedom, establishing a national mechanism to protect journalists, promoting legal reforms, and advocating for journalist welfare. Experts also called for a heightened sense of social responsibility by media organisations, emphasising the need to balance profitability with public service and resist pressures to become sensationalism.

