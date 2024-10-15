Experts equip young graduates with digital journalism, AI skills

PRNigeria, in partnership with the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), has conducted training sessions for young individuals to enhance their communication skills in the era of artificial intelligence and facilitate positive societal impact.

At the Young Communication Fellowship 2024 held in Ilorin, Kwara State, Yushau Shuaib, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Image Merchant Promotions (IMP) and the Publisher of PRNigeria, stated that the programme was designed to equip passionate young communicators with essential strategic communication skills.

Shuaib emphasised the importance of mentoring the youth to elevate their professional standing amid the pervasive influence of AI, asserting, “Today, we convene for the young communication fellowship, an initiative that commenced this year in Kwara as a gesture of societal contribution.

“Our prior training initiatives in Abuja and Kano have led us here to Kwara – the third zone.”

From a pool of 1140 online applicants, only 10 candidates were meticulously chosen for the fellowship due to its rigorous nature, focusing on fact-checking, digital journalism, developmental communication, social media management, and other related areas.

“This fellowship transcends mere training; it offers a platform for networking and future opportunities for the youth.

” Upon completion, participants become esteemed PRNigeria fellows with the prospect of having their articles published through our affiliations with media establishments,” Shuaib disclosed.

Having already impacted 1387 individuals in Kano, he expressed his ambition to further extend the reach of knowledge dissemination and societal contribution.

In his submission, Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, DG/CEO National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), encouraged trainees to embrace AI tools, not only as innovations but as instruments to amplify their storytelling, enhance public engagement, and drive meaningful societal change.

“By mastering AI, you are not only shaping the future of communication—you are also contributing to the broader development of Nigeria’s digital economy.

“I urge all of you to leverage AI responsibly and creatively. Let us not forget that AI is a tool that enhances human creativity, not a replacement for it. Let us use it to build bridges, foster transparency, and bring about positive transformation in Nigeria’s communication landscape.

“I look forward to witnessing the remarkable impact you will have as leaders in this new era of strategic communication.”

Also speaking at the event, the Governor of Kwara State and Chairman, Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq posited that “as we explore the rapidly evolving landscape of digital media, public relations, and communications, it is important that we invest in the next generation of leaders in this field,”

The governor, represented by Bolanle Olukoju said, “I congratulate PRNigeria for this remarkable initiative. Empowering young communicators through mentorship, skill development, and networking opportunities is crucial in building a robust communication framework for our nation.

“The role of effective communication cannot be overemphasized, whether in governance, public health, business, or the promotion of social good. It is through strong, transparent, and informed communication that we foster trust, collaboration, and shared progress.

“As you embark on this journey, I encourage you to seize the opportunities ahead of you — to learn, grow, and build the relationships that will propel you toward success.

“I also urge you to take the values of integrity, responsibility, and creativity with you as you navigate your careers. Your contributions to our national development, through effective and ethical communication, are essential”, he said.

