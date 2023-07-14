Stakeholders decry poor regulation of Nigeria’s healthcare sector

Stakeholders in the healthcare sector have decried what they described as the incessant establishment of healthcare institutions and poor quality delivery, particularly in the medical sector.

They streesed the need for government and relevant stakeholders to put in place strict regulation of the medical space effective health care delivery. This issue was brought to the fore at a stakeholder engagement organised by the Cline-Lancet Laboratories in Abuja.

Olayemi Dawodu, executive officer, Clina-Lancet Laboratories, stressed on quality healthcare services in line with global best practices. “Our aim is to brainstorm with our stakeholders and customers on how to improve health services in the space. We also intend showcasing the services that we have, so that we can partner with people who are interested in providing excellent services to the citizens of Nigeria,” she noted.

Dawodu, advocated for specialties and partnership among players to help upscaling of quality delivery in the space.

She said: “We urge all stakeholders to ensure excellent services in the areas where they practice and look out for strategic partners to synergize together to create impact and deliver excellent services to the Nigeria health care space.”

In his remarks, the Chief Executive Officer of Ceder Crest, D

Felix Ogedegbe said the health sector is not viable due to lack of regulation hence growth in the space is minimal

He said that the health space would only grow when it prioritizes quality delivery, profitability and sustainability. “Nigeria health space is one of the most unregulated in the world. Anyone could set up an establishment and get patronage without even without following the necessary measures. Regulations keep people safe and help investors get their returns without competing with quacks,” he lamented

The Executive Director of Pegisol Consultancy, Aliu Isreal advocated the use of Quality management system to standardize medical procedures and customer satisfaction

When implemented, quality management system would ensure affordable reliable accurate and timely results of health services, Isreal noted.