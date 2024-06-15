Stakeholders urge INEC for early preparation, sensitisation ahead of 2027 elections 

Stakeholders have urged the Independents National Electoral Commission (INEC) to reviews its operations ahead of the next electoral cycle, saying there is a need for early engagement with grassroots to build trust and confidence in the electoral system.

They also urged the National Assembly to ensure the completion of the amendment of the Electoral Act and the review of the Constitution, at least two years before the general election.

The District Head Maisandari, Abba Bukar speaking during a town hall meeting with the theme: Peacebuilding, Climate Resilience, and Indigenous Strategies in Borno State,” held in Maiduguri

He maintained that a diverse group of stakeholders has come together to reflect on the outcomes and learnings of previous general elections, advocate sustainable peace, and strengthen democracy.

According to him, such moves would enable all stakeholders and citizens of the country to fully understand the changes made to the laws for effective implementation and compliance.

“Election play a crucial role in our democratic values, it is everyone business and INEC should review their approach so that we can have peaceful and acceptable elections,”

The Senior Programme Officer, National Orientation Agency (NOA) Borno State, Mohammed Bukar highlighted the need for early preparation and increased sensitization and awareness creation on voter education and the Electoral Act 2022.

“It has been over a year since the general elections in most Nigerian states took place. I think this kind of multi-stakeholder engagement seeks to reflect and share indigenous approaches deployed during the last election, key successes and lessons learned for improvement in future elections.”

The Consortium Manager, of SOS Children’s Villages in Nigeria, David Gabriel said the town hall meeting aimed to underscore the seriousness of SOS Children’s Villages for credible and transparent elections in the country.

“We want to review community strategies that worked during last year’s elections and to get their feedback as well as their observations, and that’s why we converged all the stakeholders in the place today. We have INCE, security agencies, traditional and religious leaders, market associations, women’s groups, youth groups, students, and Persons Living with disabilities.

“We want the future elections to be participatory, inclusive and peaceful. New things we should be expecting, you will see community-driven action, it is much better when community people drive the process. Based on the conversations that happened here today, you could see that before the elections, during after the elections, each group had something that contributed to the conduct of the elections we have had.

Mr David noted that the stakeholders expressed commitment to working closely with the relevant authorities to ensure the recommendations from the town hall meeting are incorporated into the ongoing efforts to strengthen electoral processes and promote sustainable peace and democracy.

“As they leave here today they would be working towards ensuring that they participate in the processes in order to get better results in their communities and the state at large.”David noted.

The project was funded by the European Union and implemented the European Union Support to Democratic Governance Programme in Nigeria (EU SDGN II) in collaboration with SOS Children’s Villages.