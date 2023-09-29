Sports minister to take ‘diplomatic action’ against Napoli

Sports Minister John Enoh has said that the Federal Government is employing diplomatic means to address the recent video posted by Napoli mocking Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen.

The video, which was subsequently deleted, showed Osimhen failing to score a penalty in a Serie A match with a high-pitched voice saying, “gimme penalty, please.”

A subsequent video drew comparisons between Osimhen and a coconut, sparking a furious reaction from Roberto Calenda, an Italian politician.

Enoh said the video saddened him and that he is in touch with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Nigerian Ambassador to Italy to steer a proper approach to the event.

He affirmed that under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, the ministry is committed to ensuring Nigerian men and women in sports are accorded the respect they deserve and are not exposed to any injustice.

Enoh added that the welfare of Nigerian athletes, home-based and international-based, would be the ministry’s topmost priority and to create an environment that enables and ensures their continued success.

Napoli has since apologized for the video, saying it was not intended to mock Osimhen.

The incident has raised concerns about the treatment of Nigerian players in European leagues.

Enoh’s decision to employ diplomatic means to address the issue indicates that the Nigerian government is taking the matter seriously.