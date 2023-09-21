Speak up against GBV- Ogun urges women in food, beverage sector

The Ogun State government has urged women in the food and beverage sector to continue to speak against domestic violence.

Olu Aikulola, the permanent secretary in the state ministry of trade and investment, made the call in Abeokuta at a two-day Food, Beverage and Tobacco Senior Staff Association (FOBTOB) inaugural annual women workshop and conference in Abeokuta on Thursday.

The workshop with the theme: ”Conceptualising gender-based as an occupational safety and health issue: A holistic approach to understanding causes and eradication in Nigeria’s food, beverage and tobacco sector”, is organised in collaboration with Friedrich Ebert Stiftung (FES).

Aikulola stated that the women should continue to rise until laws and treaties prohibiting Gender Based Violence (GBV) was eradicated.

”Please don’t hide and don’t pretend about it, the cry of someone is not a sign of weakness but strength.

”In Nigeria, 30 percent of girls and women between age 15 and 49 years are reported to have experienced sexual abuse either in schools, offices or communities.

”Gender Based Violence is a human rights violation, an occupational safety and public problem affecting males and females, though it affects the females more,” he said.

The permanent secretary pointed out that gone were the days when boys and men are safe from molestation or rape. He noted that participants at the workshop should discuss better ways to handle cases of GBV from the view of health and occupational-related issues.

”The women should also discuss on the point of occurrence, referrals, reporting, offender and prosecution as well as support survivors of gender violence,” Aikulola said.

He added that the Ogun government would continue to formulate and implement laws that would criminalise violence against women as well as ratify and domesticate international treaties and conventions where necessary.

In his address, Jimoh Oyibo, FOBTOB president, urged participants to create solutions that would redress gender violence and find solutions to it. Oyibo said that the association would continue to train more female members to tackle their challenges.

He added that FOBTOB would also endeavour to assist more women in decision-making as a way to tackle gender violence.

In her address, Bunmi Adesayo, the national women leader, FOBTOB, described GBV as a social, occupational, health and safety issue. She reiterated that workplaces should be made safe where workers, irrespective of gender could perform their duties without fear.

Also, Remi Ihejirika, programme manager, FES said that it takes the power of more than one person to confront challenges like gender violence. She said that inclusive widespread education, training and awareness with the male counterparts would go a long way to tackle the menace.

FOBTOB presented awards to some people including, Bamidele Abiodun, wife of Governor Dapo Abiodun, for her support to women and the permanent secretary for their excellent leadership.