Southwest APC leaders back Tinubu amid economic challenges

Day Tinubu, Akande, Osoba, Fayemi, others stormed Ondo over APC crisis

Leaders of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in the South Western part of the country have urged all members of the party to continue to support the administration of President Bola Tinubu regardless of his shortcomings.

This is despite the ongoing hardship and economic challenges faced by ordinary Nigerians that have led to a cost of living crisis and sparked a nationwide protest more than twice this year.

Speaking on behalf of the leaders at the APC South-west zone Assembly meeting held in Lagos, Olusegun Osoba, a former governor of Ogun State and one of the party’s national leaders said all members must rally support for the present administration and ensure its success.

He added that supporting President Tinubu would aid him in securing another win during the next election expected to be held in 2027 thereby completing his eight-year term in office.

Osoba disclosed that Tinubu is the first president from the progressive fold after attempts by the late Obafemi Awolowo and MKO Abiola, adding that he cannot afford to fail.

“We cannot and should not allow anyone to derail our democracy under Tinubu,” he stated, even as he said that no money was left in the national treasury for subsidy when Tinubu took office.

Meanwhile, President Tinubu has stated that he was focused on the future and prosperity of Nigeria and not the next elections.

Tinubu’s declaration came against the backdrop of incessant criticisms from the leadership of the APC’s chieftains in the South-west.

Tinubu, who was represented by Femi Gbajabiamila, his chief of staff, said he also feels the pains of Nigerians and promised that “there’s light at the end of the tunnel”.

While pledging to continually engage with the South-west leaders of the party, Tinubu also promised that he would continue to do the bidding of the people and ensure good governance.

“Mr. President has asked me to convey his message; he knows he has made very tough decisions. He sees the light at the end of the tunnel. The time will come when we will all thank him for the decisions, said Gbajabiamila.

” Mr President said I should let you know that he is not thinking of the next election but the next generation.

“For every moment in a country, a particular leader is produced for that time. This is the time to produce a courageous leader,” he added.

Tinubu also promised that all the deliberations by the South-west caucus would be given consideration, saying though he is President of Nigeria, the South-west remains his base.

Speaking at the event, the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu said the stakeholders gathered as one big family to work together for the progress of the region in particular and that of Nigeria at large.

Sanwo-Olu emphasized that the gathering was to reinvigorate hope in people, saying the strong Omoluabi ethos in the South-west zone should be engendered for the progress of the region and the country.

He appealed to the leaders and other members to give adequate support to the president, saying “we should strive to forge ahead of the 2027 election.”

Many APC leaders from the South-west attended the meeting, including Bisi Akande, former interim national chairman of the party, former Ogun State governors, Olusegun Osoba and Ibikunle Amosun, Lagos GAC leader, Tajudeen Olusi and former governors of Lagos and Ekiti State, Akinwunmi Ambode and Kayode Fayemi.

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State and Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State were present at the event.

Share