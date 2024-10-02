Five charts debunking Tinubu’s $30bn FDI claim

There’s no trace of the $30 billion Foreign Direct Investment that Nigerian President Bola Tinubu claimed the country has attracted in the last one year of his economic reforms.

Data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) revealed that Nigeria attracted a total of $377.3 million in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the whole of 2023 and has received $119.18 million in the first quarter of 2024.

Nigeria’s biggest FDI haul in the last ten years was in 2014 when it attracted $2.28 billion, ac