Southern Kaduna ginger farmers receive recovery support packages worth N1.6b

Uba Sani the governor of Kaduna state recently flagged off the distribution of recovery support packages to over 5,000 farmers from seven local governments in the region.

Represented by Hadeeza Balarabe, the deputy governor of Kaduna state who flagged off the distribution of the items at Kachià, she said the packages were in a bid to support smallholder ginger farmers who suffered losses from the ginger epidemic in 2023.

The packages, valued at 1.6 billion naira, were donated by the National Agricultural Development Fund, a federal government agency as part of a comprehensive intervention to recover ginger production and support farmers who lost their livelihoods.

Each of the 5000 farmers will receive a support package that includes 4 bags of NPK and 2 bags of Urea fertilizer, as well as two bags of maize and sorghum seeds and herbicides sufficient to cultivate one hectare of farmland.

This initiative aims to help the farmers plant alternative crops during the current cropping season.

At the event, Dr Balarabe announced that a more comprehensive support package is underway for both smallholder and big ginger farmers to help recover ginger production in the state.

The event was attended by the Executive Secretary of the National Agricultural Development Fund, a representative of the Food and Agriculture Organisation, Commissioners of Agriculture and Business Innovation and Technology among other government officials and other dignitaries.