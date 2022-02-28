South Shore Hospital commits to quality health care

South Shore Women and Children’s Hospital (SSWCH), a specialist health care facility in Victoria Island and Ikeja GRA, has reassured its patients that after 10 years in operations, the hospital is better positioned to deliver on its core mandate, which is the provision of quality health care services.

The health facility said it was committed to the provision of patient-centred medical care, based on the best current international practices.

Thanking patients and supporters of the business in the last 10 years, Olajuwon Alabi, the CEO/medical director of the hospital, highlighted some major milestones in the last decade: “We registered the hospital in 2011 and set up SSWC in Victoria Island in 2012. In 2017, South Shore Women’s and Children’s Hospital commenced pediatric service in its facility.” By 2019, we expanded our frontiers and introduced a breast care service, telemedicine and oncology service”.

Speaking further on the mission of the company, Alabi, a medical doctor, said “We aim to provide women and children with the same advanced treatment procedures offered abroad (minimal and non-minimal invasive treatment options) thereby substantially reducing the need to travel abroad for medical care.

With every patient, we work to deliver the SPEC model which means safety, professionalism, ethical consciousness and customer service excellence”.

SSWCH in the last decade has also given back to society by partnering with Steerz for Change Mother and New Born for an outreach that served 30 pregnant women and 30 nursing mothers at a community in Orile Lagos.