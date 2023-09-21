South Korean firm, Akwa Ibom govt to develop industrial park, engage youths in agro-allied businesses

A South Korean firm, Kumbit Global Limited, in partnership with the Akwa Ibom State government, is developing an industrial park in Oruk Anam council area of the state.

At a stakeholder-meeting in the area, the chairman and managing director, Anietie John said the industrial park would engage hundreds of youths in agro-allied businesses and in the manufacturing sector.

“This Kumbit Ibom industrial park project is the first-of-its-kind in Nigeria; a consortium of mega factories domiciled in one park with amenities ranging from recreational facilities, hostels, hotels, schools, clinics, shopping malls, power plant, estates, for expatriates and Nigerian workers. It is time for Akwa Ibom State to evolve from a civil service state to a productive entity producing high net-worth products,’’ he said.

John lamented the slow progress in its actualisation and reiterated the need for stakeholders in the state to come together to assist in the industrial development of the state and commended the Akwa Ibom State Government for facilitating the establishment of the industrial hub in the area describing it a mega project.

He, however, pleaded with the state government and other stakeholders to support the vision of industrialists to fast-track the industrialisation of the state.

The joint venture agreement for the project was signed in September, 2021 by the immediate past administration, Udom Gabriel Emmanuel; which was to be followed by payment of compensation to the land owners.

The dignitaries that attended the community consultative meeting at the residence of the paramount ruler of Oruk Anam, included the former chief judge of the state, Godwin Abraham, representative of the foreign investors, Kumbit Global Limited, Clan Heads, community leaders, youth’s groups, and some opinion leaders of the community.

Earlier, a royal father and paramount ruler of Oruk Anam council area, commended the firm for its employment policy in which the company has announced plans to engage hundreds of youths in agro-allied businesses and in manufacturing.

The paramount ruler, who pledged his readiness to support any meaningful development project in the area commended the state government for creating an enabling environment that has attracted foreign investors.

According to him, the project is capable of transforming rural communities in the area as he also constituted a committee to resolve all contentious issues including the agitation by the youths for the immediate commencement of the project.

The project take-off in October at Nung Ikot Obiodo in Oruk Anam Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State and is expected to accommodate factories, construction/building items, beverages, medicines, cosmetics, automobile parts, textile products, among others.