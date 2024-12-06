SON to standardise Aba-made shoes, garments, others

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), has announced plans to guide Micro, Small and Medium Entrepreneurs (MSMEs) in Aba, the commercial hub of Abia State, especially those engaged in the production of shoes, belts, bags. trunk box and garments, to improve the standards of their products to compete favourably in the international market.

Ifeanyi Chukwunonso Okeke, director general/chief executive officer, SON, made this known Thursday, in Aba, the commercial hub of Abia State, at a stakeholders sensitisation/capacity building workshop, organised, by his organisation, to enlighten artisans and other manufacturers on the need to standardise their products.

Abia State is a major contributor to Nigeria’s textile and finished leather industry with Aba industrial city, being a hub for garment, shoe, belt, bag and trunk box production.

BusinessDay checks revealed that more than 60% of new shoes in Nigeria are made in Aba with the Ariaria business corridor of the commercial city home to major shoe manufacturing clusters.

The Aba shoe cluster is said to export almost a million pairs of shoes per week, mostly to other African countries, though these exports are carried out unofficially.

The Chief Executive Officer, SON, explained that the event with the theme “Standardisation for competitiveness: Unlocking Nigeria’s non-oil sector” was an avenue to reach out to Nigerian businesses and highlight the impact the organisation is creating in the growth of businesses in Nigeria, particularly the MSMEs, which according to him is of great importance to SON, as key drivers of the nation’s economic development.

Okeke, who was represented at the forum, by Chukwuma Aharanwa, director, South-East Regional Operations of SON, noted that in recognition of MSMEs, as drivers of the nation’s economy that SON has put in place a policy that ensures that MSMEs and other relevant stakeholders are involved in standards development process, through inclusion in technical committees (TC).

He said that the essence of the recognition, is to create an enabling environment for the sector to be part of the standardisation process, so that products emanating from their system, would meet global standard.

Stella Chamberlain, head of department, Marketing, SON, in an opening remark, observed that Aba is notable for trade and industry, which have thrived over the years, but however noted that for the operators to remain relevant that they must produce quality and competitive products for consumers at all times.

She said that the workshop was put together to provide more information on the benefits of standardisation to businesses, while exposing stakeholders on ways of consistently achieving standards to sustain their businesses.

Anthony Eneh, State coordinator, Abia coordinating office of SON, explained that Nigerian industries working with SON will have access to new markets, as standardisation of their products, would help prevent trade barriers and open up global markets for them.

This is as he noted that conformity to standards helps to reassure consumers that products are safe, efficient and good for the environment, among other benefits.

