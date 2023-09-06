SON presents MANCAP certification to 14 companies in Enugu

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) on Friday presented the Mandatory Conformity Assessment Programme (MANCAP) certification for quality product production to 14 manufacturing companies in Enugu.

Presenting the MANCAP certificates, the Director-General of SON, Farouk Salim, said that the application of standards in business whether manufacturing or production, “is to create value and the value created makes businesses connect seamlessly irrespective of location.”

Salim, represented by the Director of SON in South-East, Fred Akingbesote, said that in its standardisation and quality assurance drive, SON had put in place policies and initiatives to ensure value is created for the overall sustenance of the consumers and country at large.

“Some of these policies and initiatives are seen in the services SON provides to MSMEs, which includes but not limited to: Subsidised sale of Standards to MSMEs; subsidised Certification charges; and subsidised laboratory testing charges.

“SONCAP-import permit at subsidised service charge to support the importation of raw materials and equipment; inclusion in all Technical Committees on Standards elaboration; and recommendation of MSMEs with certified products for financing,” he said.

According to Salim, MANCAP is a mandatory product certification scheme to ensure that all locally manufactured products in the country conform to the relevant Nigerian Industrial Standard (NIS) before such products are presented for sale in the market or exported.

The 14 companies and the products that got certified are Ecaison Ventures Nigeria Ltd manufacturers of Ecaison Table Water; Star Roof Ventures Ltd manufacturers of Star Roofing Sheet; Obika Industries Limited manufacturers of Bejoy Table Water.

Others are: Justice Papermill Industries Ltd manufacturers of Justice Jumbo Reel; Onwudiwe Electrical Enterprises manufacturers of Rockdave Table Water; Marvel Nisi Stores Ltd manufacturers of Marvel Nisi Bread; and Iykon Integrated Services Ltd manufacturers of Steph-Joe Parboiled Rice.

The rest are: T.U Woods Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd manufacturers of Rovia Table Water; Gibdoz Enterprise manufacturers of Prisca Soya Bean Powder; Sapphire Ceramics Nigeria Ltd manufacturers of Sapphire and Yaqak Ceramic Tiles; and Chimes Aluminium Ltd manufacturers of roofing sheets.

Savanah Standard Roofing Ltd manufacturers of Savanah Standard Roofing Sheet; Sunchi Integrated Farms Ltd manufacturers of Sunchi Soya Oil; and Sunzern Aluminium Products Ltd manufacturers of roofing sheets.

Salim said: “Following the issuance of MANCAP Certificates to your companies, we will undertake periodic factory inspections, sampling and laboratory testing to ensure that the products certified today continue to meet the requirements of the relevant standards that had earned the establishments these certifications.

“The product are to be revalidated every three years, and it is of utmost importance that you note that the certificates issued today shall be withdrawn or suspended if the products fail to meet the minimum requirements.

He called on the manufacturers in the state who are yet to be certified to contact their office and begin the process of getting their certification.

“Some of the benefits of the MANCAP certification include: enhanced business growth and maximisation as well as encouraging production of excellent quality products and healthy competition through consistent compliance to relevant standards.”

In an address, the State Coordinator of SON, Francis Onyeji said that the MANCAP certificate stipulates that “your products having been subjected to conformity assessment and testing processes fulfilled all the requirements of their respective relevant standards, and therefore certified.”

Onyeji commended the effort of the awardees, adding that the benefits of being a MANCAP licencee cannot be over-emphasized as the general public are confident that any product with the MANCAP logo is of “high quality.”

One of the awardees, Kingsley Atuh, representing Savanah Standard Roofing Ltd, thanked SON for educating and following up the manufacturing process of the product of the company he represents to attain international standard and making it exportable.