SON moves to enhance quality in oil, gas sector

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) is set to enhance products and services quality attainment in the nation’s oil and gas sector beginning from 2022.

The indication was given by Farouk Salim, director-general, in Abuja while inaugurating a steering committee to coordinate modalities for implementing the provisions of SON Act No 14 of 2015 as it relates to the nation’s oil and gas sector.

According to Salim, the organisation under is determined to ensure that every area of operation in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector is standardized to guarantee quality, safety and a sustainable environment in line with international best practices.

He disclosed that steps have been taken to develop greater human and material capability in the organization to provide necessary technical support to the oil and gas sector in such areas as, piping inspection certification, piping construction, storage tank inspection and certification, asset management standards, quality management system requirements for the petrochemical, oil and natural gas industry as well as, basic offshore safety induction and emergency training amongst others.

While acknowledging the global trend in reducing dependence on oil and gas, Salim posited that the industry will continue to be relevant for some time to come, stressing that effective regulation is therefore imperative for optimum value attainment.

He explained that “SON’s quality foray into the oil and gas industry is phased into short, medium and long term due to the strategic importance of the sector to Nigeria’s economy and the attendant need to establish, maintain and improve standards, assure the accuracy of measurements as well as the safety and durability of products and services within the industry”.

Salim tasked the committee with the responsibility to enhance SON’s activities and strategic repositioning in the oil and gas industry to effectively regulate quality and promote international best practices.

He noted that the organization was prepared to overcome challenges that may arise in the course of striving to improve standardization and quality assurance in the oil and gas sector.