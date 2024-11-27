Some people want me dead, Obasanjo reveals

Olusegun Obasanjo, Former President of Nigeria

Former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo has debunked rumours of his death, stating that he woke up to false claims circulating on social media about his passing.

Obasanjo addressed the speculation on Tuesday while speaking at the commissioning of the Old-Garage-Oke-Fia-Lameco road in Osun State, an event marking Governor Ademola Adeleke’s second year in office.

Speaking in Yoruba, Obasanjo revealed that a close ally had called him to check social media after rumours emerged that he had passed away at midnight on Monday.

The former president said he confirmed the rumours online and shared the information with his family and friends.

The 87-year-old questioned the intentions of those spreading the claims, adding, they may wish me to depart the surface of the earth, but their wish will not come true.

Obasanjo also warned that anyone wishing him ill would face their own misfortunes.

At the event, Obasanjo commended Adeleke for his achievements in Osun State, describing his performance as extraordinary.

He expressed confidence that Adeleke’s second term is assured and urged him to continue prioritising the welfare of the people.

