Obasanjo: Nigeria has what it needs to prosper but has misused it

Olusegun Obasanjo, Former President of Nigeria

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has called on Nigerian leaders to harness the country’s vast resources for national development, stressing the need for effective management to ensure prosperity.

Speaking at the 40th anniversary celebration of the Methodist Archdiocese of Abuja on Sunday, Obasanjo highlighted that Nigeria is blessed with abundant natural resources, yet has struggled to manage them effectively.

The former president emphasised that Nigeria’s challenges are not due to a lack of resources, but rather poor management and decision-making.

Reflecting on the sermon delivered by Oliver Aba, Methodist prelate, Obasanjo underscored the need for the country’s leadership to recognise and properly utilise its blessings.

“God has equipped Nigeria with everything necessary for growth,” Obasanjo said. “Just as Egypt has the River Nile, we have our own rivers and a wealth of natural resources. Nigeria was not created to struggle, and it’s our responsibility to recognise and utilise these blessings. Many nations lack the resources we take for granted.”

Obasanjo called on political leaders, religious figures, and citizens to pray for Nigeria’s healing, noting that the country’s current woes are the result of misuse of the gifts it has received.

“We have misused the gifts God has given us,” Obasanjo stated, “but if we humble ourselves and seek His guidance, He will heal our land.”

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, represented at the event by Nyesom Wike, the FCT minister, praised the Methodist Church for its contributions to Nigeria’s social and economic development.

Tinubu acknowledged the church’s role in promoting education, social justice, and community service, and urged the religious body to continue providing moral leadership during challenging times.

He said,“The church’s initiatives in education have empowered generations, equipping our youth with the knowledge and skills necessary to thrive in an ever-changing world. It has been instrumental in promoting peace and unity in our nation, with messages of love, reconciliation, and understanding fostering dialogue among diverse communities. Your leadership is crucial, especially in challenging times, as we face multifaceted difficulties.

“The government recognizes the importance of collaboration with faith-based organizations to address these issues. Together, we can mobilize resources, provide essential services, and advocate for the voiceless. The church can offer moral leadership and ethical governance. I urge you to remain steadfast in your commitment to prayer, not just for your communities but for Nigeria and its leaders.”

Oliver Aba, the Methodist Church’s prelate, in his message to the congregation, encouraged Nigerians not to lose hope despite the country’s current difficulties.

He emphasised that the path to greatness requires perseverance, unity, and faith, urging citizens to come together for the common good.

“God holds this nation close to His heart, which is why He has blessed us with human potential and abundant natural resources. We have no reason to complain. Nigeria, as a nation, is like a baby learning to crawl. A child struggles to grow, standing and falling until their bones and systems are strong and aligned. When we join hands and pray for one another, understanding our shared goals, Nigeria will rise to greatness,” he said.

In his remarks, Wale Edun, the minister of finance, expressed optimism about Nigeria’s economic future. He called on Nigerians to remain resilient and focused on collective progress, noting that while challenges persist, the government is working towards economic recovery and growth.

Share