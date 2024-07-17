Soludo receives health Minister, urges FG synergy on healthcare 

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State has expressed a strong commitment to partnering with the Federal Government to adequately provide for the health needs of the state, especially the poor.

Soludo stated this when the Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate paid a courtesy call on him at the Governor’s Lodge, Amawbia.

The Minister is on a working visit to the state. Soludo appreciated the Minister for the great job he is doing, especially for recognizing that human capital is a critical part of development, to which health is the nucleus.

The governor who sadly reflected that the life expectancy of the average Nigerian is one of the lowest, pointed out that his administration is prioritising primary healthcare, to grant access and affordability to citizens who truly need it.

He added that because of his administration’s targeted interventions in the sector, over 60,000 people have benefitted from its free antenatal care and delivery services.

“My government is intentionally prioritizing the provision of portable water, sanitation, and waste management for a greater number of citizens.

“I see room for partnership in this regard. “Strategic partnership along this chain will get it to work,” he said.

While basking in his administration’s Public-Private-Community-Partnership (PPCP) model, Soludo called for a rethink of the mechanisms in delivering value to the people to ensure effectiveness and efficiency, through devolution of responsibilities.

“The programmes we implement here are not only for Anambra but for Nigeria.

“When we assumed office, seventy-eight per cent of our people access healthcare through the private institutions, but today, as we are providing for their health needs, the number is decreasing”, he stressed.

Soludo also spoke about the numerous health interventions by his administration including the building of General Hospitals where they are needed, strengthening of the primary healthcare system across the 326 political wards of the state, and ongoing construction of a pharmaceutical hub in Ogboji, among others.

He expressed optimism that beyond being a drug distribution point, Anambra would become a drug manufacturing point which will ultimately enhance quality assurance.

The Minister commended Soludo’s forthrightness in service delivery to the state, having observed it from the proactiveness of the state health team and assured of deepening the synergy between Anambra state and the federal government, especially in the health sector.

Pate noted that because of Soludo’s leadership, more people now have access to quality and affordable healthcare across the state and encouraged him to do more.