Soludo, Ozigbo missing as INEC releases list of Anambra Guber candidates

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released the list of governorship and deputy governorship candidates for the Anambra State Governorship Election scheduled for November 6, 2021, without Chukwuma Soludo candidate of All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) and Valentine Ozigbo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“By the timetable and schedule of activities for Anambra State Governorship Election, the publication of the list of candidates takes place on 16th July 2021”, INEC said in the list seen by BusinessDay.

Read also: Soludo wins APGA guber primaries

In the list, 18 political parties participating in the election have 35 candidates for both governorship and deputy governorship positions. INEC’s list shows that the governorship and deputy governorship positions for the PDP were vacant.

INEC recognized Chukwuma Michael Umeoji as APGA governorship candidate referring to Court Order, which also applies to his deputy Orogbu Obiageli Lilian.

For the APC, Emmanuel Andy Nnamdi Uba is the Governorship candidate while the deputy governorship candidate of the APC is Johnbosco Okechukwu Anaedobe.