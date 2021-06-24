Soludo wins APGA guber primaries

Chukwuma Soludo, former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, has emerged candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) in the forthcoming November 6, 2021, Anambra State gubernatorial election.

Soludo was returned as winner of the APGA governorship primaries held Wednesday evening at the Prof Dora Akunyili Women Development Centre, Awka by the returning officer Sampson Olalere who announced that the former CBN governor polled a total of 740 votes out of a total of 792 votes cast in the election.

He won three other contestants that included the member representing Orumba-North/Orumba-South federal constituency, Okwudili Chukwu Ezenwankwo who scored 41 votes, Damian Okolo, 7 votes and ThankGod Ibe who polled 4 votes.

The Anambra State governor, Willie Obiano described the conduct of the primary as most peaceful and remarkably free, fair and transparent.

He charged APGA members to brace up for the challenges of making sure that the party wins the main election and expressed optimism that the party would repeat its victory that returned him for a second term.