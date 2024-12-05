Soludo empowers start-ups with training, grants for economic development

The administration of Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has moved to improve the economic development of the state by empowering young start-ups and small and medium enterprises through training and grants through the state’s innovation and entrepreneurship programmes.

The governor’s efforts in ensuring the attainment of these goals were demonstrated with the ‘One-Youth-Two-Skill programme, Code Anambra, a training scheme for skills acquisition, and the ‘One Million Digital Tribe’ for digital training through the Solution Innovation District (SID), where graduates of the various schemes were rewarded with cash prizes and equipment worth millions of naira for business enhancement.

While presenting the cash prizes and other incentives to the start-ups and SMEs who showcased brilliant projects of economic growth that will also lead to job creation at the just concluded inaugural Anambra Innovation Week, Governor Soludo encouraged the start-ups to continue improving their ideas and business talents to attain a height of perfection for economic benefits and the development of the state.

“Continue to build on your projects for growth purposes,” Soludo said.

The Anambra Innovation Week which provides a unique platform for startups, entrepreneurs, and innovators to showcase their ideas, connect with investors, and access valuable resources and mentorship, saw the partnership with Meta, a technology company that builds digital connectivity with people and businesses.

The collaboration underscores Anambra State’s commitment to fostering a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship. With this, Anambra State aims to leverage Meta’s cutting-edge technology and expertise to drive economic growth, create jobs, and improve the overall quality of life for its citizens.

Sade Dada, Meta Africa’s Connectivity and Innovation Policy Manager, expressed the company’s commitment to supporting the transformational programmes of Anambra State.

Soludo also promised to expand the state’s ‘One-Youth-Two-Skill programme to accommodate more youths for empowerment, Code Anambra, and the ‘One Million Digital Tribe’ for digital training programme through the Solution Innovation District (SID).

Interestingly, he is speedily redefining governance, blending vision and execution to unlock Anambra’s vast economic and human potentials, while repositioning it as a destination centre with modern infrastructure.

