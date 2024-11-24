Infrastructure, economic transformation, human capital development top Soludo’s 2025 budget of N606.9bn

Infrastructure, economic transformation, human capital developments top the list of governor Chukwuma Soludo’s 2025 budget of N606,991,849,118 recently presented to the State’s House of Assembly in Awka, the state capital.

Themed ‘Changing Gears 2.0’ with emphasis on acceleration and execution, the 2025 budget will continue with the projects initiated in 2024 while introducing new ones. Recurrent expenditures account for N139.5 billion (YoY growth of 45.0%), while capital expenditure is N467.5 billion (YoY growth of 48.9%).

The capital expenditure constitutes 77 percent of the total budget size, while recurrent expenditures account for 23 percent (the same ratios as for the 2024 budget). The budget deficit is estimated at N148.3 billion (24% of the budget compared to 30% in the 2024 budget).

The administrative sector saw an increase of 45.5 percent; the economic sector 40.1 percent; the Judiciary sector 51.3 percent; the social sector 82.7percent, education 101.4 percent; health increased by 57.1 percent; and infrastructure investment by 38.9 percent.

Read also: Soludo ups health sector financing in 2025 to 57.1%

The government in a press statement signed by Christian Aburime, Governor Soludo’s chief press secretary (CPS), it was disclosed that the 2025 budget increased by 48 percent from the 2024 budget of N410, 132,225,272.

He disclosed further that as part of the state’s effort to deepen human capital development, the Soludo led administration plan to expand the state’s ‘One-Youth-Two-Skills’ programme to accommodate and empower more youth.

The state will also set aside N2.5 billion to support its various youth empowerment initiatives in the fiscal year. Similarly, over 100,000 households will receive ten or more seedlings of agricultural produce, as it did in 2024, for food sufficiency and improved livelihood.

“These include the development of three new cities: Awka 2.0, Onitsha 2.0, and a new Industrial City, while the Anambra Mixed-Use Industrial City Master Plan and the railway master plan/feasibility study have been completed,” Aburime stated.

Share