Soludo awards three contracts to salvage erosion-threatened Govt houses

Anambra State Government has awarded three contracts to tackle the menace of erosion gully threatening Anambra State House of Assembly, Government House both in Awka, the State Capital another landed property located at a site in the State.

The move was undertaken by the Governor Chukwuma Soludo-led State Executive Council (ANSEC), which recently approved the award of contracts for the erosion control project, to the tune of N352,106,781.81k.

In a statement made available to journalists on Sunday, signed by Paul Neisu, the Commissioner for Information, the contract to reclaim the State Government House was awarded to the CEFAC International Ltd, and was expected to be completed in 24 weeks from the date of mobilization.

He said that the contract was awarded after due consideration of the memo presented by the Commissioner for Works, Ifeanyi Okoma, to ensure immediate control of the gully and reclamation of the erosion site constituting threats to the Government House and other buildings around the vicinity, while also endangering the lives of people living there.

Nwosu added that the Soludo-led ANSEC also gave the go-ahead for additional work to be done on the 685m length of road which, if left unconstructed, will pose a great danger to the Isuofia-Nanka road about to be built as it would create more gully erosion.

He noted that the contract was awarded to the AG Vision Construction Ltd. to the tune of N393,500,000.

He equally revealed that the Executive Council moved to further enhance the aesthetics of the environment of the State House of Assembly, by awarding some more projects to be executed therein to the tune of N184,656, 501.12k.

“In a bid to better secure the State House of Assembly which was recently renovated comprehensively to ensure that lawmakers work in a conducive environment, ANSEC equally approved that gate house, security post and perimeter fence should be emplaced, as well as the landscaping, to enhance the aesthetics of the environment.

“The external works will also include the asphalting of the roads, laying of kerbs in the House of Assembly Complex with a well-structured parking lot and dedicated green areas,” the statement partly read.

The commissioner further said that the job, which was awarded to the HEMEBS Construction Nigeria Limited, was expected to be completed within three months of mobilization.