Soldiers kill two terrorists, rescue kidnap victims in multiple operations

Troops of the Nigerian Army have neutralised two terrorists in Taraba State. They also carried out interventions in Kogi and Zamfara States, authorities have announced.

According to Onyema Nwachukwu, the director of army public relations on Friday in Abuja, the operation unfolded as troops thwarted a kidnapping attempt in Kogi State, where they rescued the kidnapped victims.

“Simultaneously, an offensive operation was executed in Zamfara State, resulting in the recovery of substantial arms and ammunition,” Nwachukwu said in a statement Friday.

“During the encounter in Taraba State, troops swiftly engaged with terrorists in Mayinawa, Garin Daniel, and Garbatau axis, ultimately neutralizing two of them in an exchange of fire.

“These terrorists had been a constant threat to the peace and security of the local communities”, Nwachukwu stated.

In a separate incident along the Akpata – Obajana road in Lokoja Local Government Area of Kogi State, suspected kidnappers targeted three commercial buses.

However, vigilant troops intervened promptly, rescuing the passengers and engaging the criminals in pursuit. Some injured passengers received immediate medical attention.

In the north, troops deployed for Counter Insurgency Operations raided a kidnappers’ den in the Kuyambana general area of Zamfara State.

In the ensuing confrontation, two insurgents were neutralized, and the army seized a cache of weapons including firearms, cartridges, and communication devices. The camp was subsequently destroyed.

Nwachukwu emphasized the army’s unwavering commitment to restoring peace and stability in troubled regions across the country.

He urged the public to collaborate with security forces by providing timely information to facilitate ongoing military operations nationwide.